South Africa

Six Durban temples robbed of priceless artefacts in one week

07 June 2021 - 16:10
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
This temple in Isipingo, south of Durban, was robbed recently of its idols and artefacts.
Image: via Facebook

Six Hindu temples in Durban have been robbed of priceless artefacts and idols in the past week.

The robberies have prompted the SA Hindu Maha Sabha the body that governs Hindus in SA to offer a R10,000 reward for any information relating to the crimes.

Maha Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee told TimesLIVE that temples had been targeted in several areas, including in Isipingo, south of Durban, Phoenix to the north, and on the north coast.

“We've come to the conclusion that there is a market out there for brass, as these artefacts and murthis [idols] are made from brass. It can only be scrap metal dealers who [are] buying the stolen items.

“We have requested all the temples to beef up their security. It's sad that places of worship are being targeted. On the other hand, you don't expect criminals to have any morals.”

Trikamjee said criminals were taking advantage of Covid-19 lockdown regulations and violating sacred spaces.

The Maha Sabha made a call on social media platforms for scrap metal dealers who have been sold the artefacts and idols to return them to the organisation, so that they can be restored at the temples.

The robberies have drawn widespread outrage from the Hindu community on social media, with some labelling them as “disrespectful” and “horrendous”.

TimesLIVE

