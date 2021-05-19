‘Nothing went according to plan’: Relebogile Mabotja's emotional message about birth of her son

“Nothing in the world could have prepared me for this moment…” were the leading words on an Instagram post by media personality and new mother Relebogile Mabotja, who recently opened up about nearly losing her newborn baby boy during birth.

Last week, she shared news of her son's birth, but has since revealed how the experience was a taxing one.

In a recent touching Instagram post, the TV and radio personality opened up and detailed the traumatic and heartbreaking experience she went through in the delivery room when she almost lost her newborn son while giving birth.

In the heartfelt post, Mabotja revealed that nothing went as they had hoped, meaning they had to prepare an emergency plan that helped save her son’s life.

“So much went wrong in the buildup. It was an emergency we didn’t anticipate. We could have lost you again,” she says in her heartfelt post.

Despite her traumatic experience, the former Rhythm City actress expressed gratitude that she is finally a mother. “The day you were born is the day I as your mother was born, and I will never be the same again,” she emotionally said.