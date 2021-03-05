Lerato Kganyago celebrates another business milestone!

Congratulatory messages are continuing to flood Lerato Kganyago's social media platforms as the DJ celebrates opening her first nail and beauty parlour.

After the successful launch of her own lashes range called Flutter by LKG and the sanitary pads that followed under the same brand, Lerato is now an owner of a franchise with international beauty brand Tammy Taylor.

Lerato took to her Instagram to confirm the news that had already been floating on social media, expressing her joy and pride in the leap she's taken in her entrepreneurial endeavour.

“Still feels unreal. Black Child your Dreams are valid. I'm officially a Franchise owner!” she captioned the snap of her cute welcome board.