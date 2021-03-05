Lerato Kganyago celebrates another business milestone!
Congratulatory messages are continuing to flood Lerato Kganyago's social media platforms as the DJ celebrates opening her first nail and beauty parlour.
After the successful launch of her own lashes range called Flutter by LKG and the sanitary pads that followed under the same brand, Lerato is now an owner of a franchise with international beauty brand Tammy Taylor.
Lerato took to her Instagram to confirm the news that had already been floating on social media, expressing her joy and pride in the leap she's taken in her entrepreneurial endeavour.
“Still feels unreal. Black Child your Dreams are valid. I'm officially a Franchise owner!” she captioned the snap of her cute welcome board.
Her Instagram post saw a lot of fans and industry peers share their wishes for her to thrive in her new business.
“Oooooooh!!!! Congratulations babe!!!! I’m screaming!” Pearl Modiadie said.
“Congratulations Mother. He keeps on doing great things in your life,” added Ayanda Ncwane.
“Congratulations Lala! Onwards and upwards,” said Melanie Bala.
Many others such as Boity Thulo, Ayanda Thabethe and DJ Lulo Cafe also congratulated her.
Lerato has been on a winning streak of late; not only is her business life thriving, but her love life and her philanthropic life has been flourishing as well.
The media personality recently hosted the Period Poverty Benefit Concert where her famous friends got together to help put an end to period poverty. The virtual concert took place earlier this year and those attending promised to donate 100 sanitary pads each to a charity organisation of their choice.
“Not being able to go to school or earn a living simply because you do not have access to sanitary pads is heartbreaking. This challenge can so easily be resolved. I hope that this event will help play a small but pivotal role in helping us all join together to fight period poverty, and therefore help young girls and women realise their dreams,” Lerato said about the event at the time.