Aargh nunus man! Simz Ngema shares first pic of baby Tiyani

After keeping her child's face away from social media, actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema has finally given us a first look at baby Tiyani and we must say he's truly adorable.

The new mommy, who found love in the arms of TV host and baby daddy Tino Chinyani, has revealed how happy she is to finally introduce Tiyani to the world.

Ngema shared her adorable son's picture on Instagram.