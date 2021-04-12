Aargh nunus man! Simz Ngema shares first pic of baby Tiyani
After keeping her child's face away from social media, actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema has finally given us a first look at baby Tiyani and we must say he's truly adorable.
The new mommy, who found love in the arms of TV host and baby daddy Tino Chinyani, has revealed how happy she is to finally introduce Tiyani to the world.
Ngema shared her adorable son's picture on Instagram.
Although she seems to be enjoying the joys of motherhood, three weeks ago Ngema opened up about how she almost lost her life due to complications while giving birth last July.She also revealed how much fear she had that she and her baby, Tiyani, were not going to make it.
But "God had us", she highlighted in one of her stories where she stated how grateful she is that she and baby Tiyani made it out alive.