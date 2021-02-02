3 money saving tips to get you through this pandemic

The start of the year is a perfect time to have an honest look at your finances. Many people either panic or ignore their money problems because it’s stressful and depressing to deal with. “Don’t panic, rather calmly assess your income and what you owe to get an overall picture of your debts and commitments” says Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager of personal-financial website JustMoney.

To help you get started on your financial wellness journey, JustMoney shares tips to help you reach your financial goals.

WORK OUT A BUDGET

The first step in financial planning is understanding what you spend your money on. The trick is to figure out a way to track your finances that works for you. Check the amount of money you have coming in, list all your regular monthly bills such as groceries, then all your variable expenses such as entertainment costs — these may change from month to month. It’s also helpful to carefully analyse your credit-card and bank statements to see where your money goes, where you have money left over, and where you can cut back.