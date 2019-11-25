Beware! Criminals will target 'generally easy, distracted' shoppers this splurging season

“If you are drawing large amounts of cash, take someone along to keep watch while you are at the ATM and to keep a look out for any suspicious individuals or vehicles on the way home. If you can avoid drawing large sums of cash, do so. Electronic payments are the safer route,” said Hattingh.

She warned that before leaving a mall, shoppers should have their keys ready so that no time is wasted getting purchases and themselves into the car.

Experts have also warned against over-spending and the harm it can cause given the tough economic times and traditional overspending during December.

Herman Lombard, founder and executive director of African Unity, cautioned against buying luxury goods on credit or store cards, as interest rates were high and the accumulation of further debt increased monthly expenses down the line.

“While credit cards can be useful for a necessary purchase, with interest rates as high as 27.75%, it is much better to save up over time for that big-ticket, luxury item. That way, the impulse to buy may disappear and you may even find that you can do without that purchase”, he said.

Lombard added that if a store card was used, customers should be aware of the costs involved and what they meant to the monthly budget.

He said by spending wisely and saving during the festive season, people would be able to enjoy everything the season had to offer, while staying within budget.

He said there were budget-beating tips that could be put in place.

“If you’re lucky enough to receive a bonus, try to save a portion of it before spending it. That way, you will have a head start to the new year and will have the funds to cover back-to-school expenses or buy something out of budget that you need.”