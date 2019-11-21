How to avoid those #JanuWorry money blues and not start 2020 in the red

It's the most wonderful time of the year - but also the "most expensive", according to experts.

During the December festive season, many people incur additional expenses - including in the spirit of giving and rewarding themselves after a long year.

Financial planner and author Sylvia Walker urged South Africans to exercise extra caution when handling their finances this festive season to avoid starting the year with a negative balance.

“It’s generally an exciting time for a lot of people, but what some don’t realise is that it’s actually the most expensive time of the year,” she said.