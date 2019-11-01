Destroying your wealth by envying the Khumalos?

These thoughts, or ones very much like them, often run through your head as you scroll through the latest newsfeed on your social media page of choice.

There are times when we cannot help it; we compare ourselves to others as if doing so was an acceptable benchmark against which to determine how well we are doing in life.

Unfortunately, this usually leads to you feeling dissatisfied with yourself, defeated, and maybe even more than a bit jealous.

Even worse, it could lead to you spending money you might not have, just to appear to be on the same level as the Joneses or the Khumalos, along with the repercussion of debt and subsequent lack of financial freedom.

You must always keep in mind, that everything is not always as it appears. Everyone’s situation is different.

The Khumalos might have been lucky and won that European trip or even the Lotto.

They may be living off credit card debt and are about to lose their house because of it.

They may have come into the money by losing a loved one and are travelling to forget the loss for just a little while… and a few minutes ago you were envying them.

Either way, no good can come from comparison. Not comparing yourself or your situation to the Khumalos is often easier said than done.

But, consider this - you may be underestimating the power of your mind. Even when it seems impossible to find a bright side of things, let alone focus on it, it is actually 100% in our power to transform the way we see life.

It is all about how we frame our mindset and being determined to keep our focus on that alone.

Next time you let your thoughts run away with you just remember, do not insult yourself.

You know your goals and dreams and everyone’s journey is different, stick to your mindset of finding your happiness.

You never know who could be looking at you and thinking, “Wow, she is so happy, what am I doing wrong?”. Let us inspire ‘happiness envy’ rather than ‘material envy’.