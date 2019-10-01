6 money-saving habits to adopt now!

There’s no denying the South African economy has been in a downward spiral for some time. From continual petrol and food price hikes to increases in electricity, water and municipal tariffs, the cost of living is high and we’re feeling the pinch.

In a recent study, short-term insurer Budget Insurance found that increases in food and fuel prices, and unexpected expenses, were the top three threats to South Africans sticking to a budget and saving money.

“The rising cost of living tends to eat into most people’s disposable income leaving little opportunity to save,” says the company’s Susan Steward.

Steward cautions us to not live beyond our means and to find ways to spend less. To help us make wiser financial decisions, she shared these tips: