Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha opens up about cancer battle

So captivating is his storytelling that, during our conversation, I keep forgetting to write notes. The veteran actor holds court with an ease that reflects his nearly 30 years as a successful actor. Luckily for me, every time he notices that I have stopped writing he softly says, “Hey, don’t forget to write this down.”

He strongly believes that acting saved his life and he is grateful to have been introduced to it when he was a teenager living in Orlando West, Soweto. He grew up next to Uncle Tom’s Hall where he watched plays directed by the late legendary playwright Gibson Kente.

“Even though I was inspired by Kente to become an actor, it was only after I saw the late Mary Twala acting in a play called Lifa that I connected with the art of acting.”

He explains that back in the ’80s he believed acting had to involve singing and dancing because he had only been exposed to Kente’s musicals.

Trying to convince his mother he wanted to be an actor was difficult because she thought all actors were drunkard womanisers — this was the stereotype back then. However, he decided to start small by acting in community-theatre productions from 1975 to 1982 to get experience and to understand the industry.

In 1983, when he was 27 and married with one child, he enrolled at Wits School of Dramatic Arts to follow his dream and study acting. After he graduated he was awarded a scholarship to study towards a master’s degree in theatre directing at New York’s Columbia University.

A few months after moving to New York, his wife Claudine and children joined him. “My wife found a job as a nurse and she worked midnight shifts so that I could go to school during the day and look after the kids when she went to work.” These were hard times for them, but their love and support for each other kept them going strong.

“My wife and I are a strong team and I believe this is why we are celebrating our 40-year marriage anniversary this year.” When he completed his studies, they all moved back to South Africa in 1991, a tense time for the country.

When he landed his first TV acting role in 1994 as a killer in a movie called The Line, South Africans hated the scary villain he portrayed but fell in love with his acting. After that role, many doors opened up, and continued to do so over the years. He has acted in local and international award-winning movies, soapies, theatre plays, as well as working behind the scenes as a director. “I’m grateful to be doing what I love and getting celebrated while I’m still alive.”