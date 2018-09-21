Thembi Seete opens up about motherhood

After greeting staff and customers she turns her full attention to me, suggesting we go chat in the garden, which is where we sit as one of the country’s entertainment icons opens up to me about her newest and seemingly favourite role yet: that of being a mother. “Being a mom has changed me in the most amazing way. I think I’m much happier, man. I’m full,” she says emphasising the point by pressing into her gut.

“I feel like that empty space… searching for something, you don’t even know what you are searching for, it’s gone, you know?” She says “you know” a lot. “I feel like that space has been filled up. I feel so content, so relaxed. So happy, as if I have a purpose in life.” Long pause. “My favourite part is being introduced to a different person every single day,” Thembi says of her child, who was born three months ago. She is so petite that there are no signs she has recently given birth. She last went to gym a year and a half ago. “Every single day is sort of like...and then? What is that? Where is this coming from? Different behaviour, the way they do things,” she enthuses about her son, whose arrival was confirmed to fans on Mother’s Day when she posted a message on Instagram. Other than that, Thembi has been mum about her first born.

“My obsession is just, God, please can I be present and not miss out on the most important things,” Thembi says. She says she knew immediately when she fell pregnant, something she puts down to age and knowing her body. “It’s not like when you’re still young; it’s not like you’re still experiencing things that you’re not familiar with,” she says, laughing.

The Rhythm City actress’s pregnancy was widely speculated about, sending the rumour mill into overdrive. She does not even let me finish my statement that she kept her pregnancy secret. “Not secret, private,” she declares defiantly. “People knew. I wasn’t hiding it. I just really wanted to... I wanted that space to belong to me only. I’ve shared a lot in my life for a very long time. I think the entertainment industry is such a lonely space, and if you share too much, you end up with nothing, you know.”

What is her son’s name, I ask. Thembi turns serious, brows furrowing. She pauses for a few heavy seconds. “Eish, I don’t know if I...” she says trailing off, then just as quickly as she stopped, she starts again. “It’s Dakalo, she says spelling it out.” She’s smiling again at the mere mention of his name, which means happiness in tshiVenda. “It’s a beautiful name. I’m happy. I have so much joy, so much peace.”

For someone with such a big personality, Thembi is fairly soft-spoken, except when she speaks about the old days. “There are a lot of things I did when I was younger and I miss them. I loved the dancer, the crazy, the ragga, the (growling sound),” she says, laughing. “I’m struggling to let go of that person! I’m struggling to let go of the turn-up girl,” she says, clapping her hands with each word while semi-dancing on her chair. “I don’t think I will let go of that person, not any time soon. That turn-up girl makes me happy. That’s the girl who helps me age gracefully, staying young. I don’t know who writes these rules (to ageing). Maybe there’s a book somewhere that exists. People put themselves under pressure that when you’re a certain age: you have to look a certain way; you have to dress a certain way-hhayi maan.”