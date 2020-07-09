7 things you didn’t know about: Mary Twala

As South Africa mourns the passing of veteran actress Mary Twala, she is remembered for her talent and the great passion she had for her craft.

Mam’Mary, as she was affectionately known, passed away on 4 July at the age of 80. The distinguished thespian’s undying spirit will forever live on to inspire future generations.

In honour of a life well-lived, here are seven things you might not have known about this national treasure.