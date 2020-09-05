Film starring the late Candy Moloi & Charles Maja scoops international award

Bogoshi Bjaka, a film starring late actors Charles “Big Boy” Maja and Candy “Vho Makhadzi” Moloi recently scooped two coveted international awards at the Crown Wood International Film Festival in Kolkata, India.

The late actors, who both died earlier this year, starred in the film alongside Sipho Eric Ndlovu, David Mello and Innocent Sadiki.

Charles, who is best known for his role as Big Boy on Skeem Saam, died in April after suffering a stroke. Candy, of Muvhango fame, died in July after a long battle with cancer, aged 67.

The Sepedi film about two blood brothers from a royal family who are at loggerheads over the chieftaincy, won two awards at the festival: for best feature film and best woman filmmaker, for producer Lizzy Moloto.