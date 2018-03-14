Before and after pics of the Black Panther cast

It's another victory for team Wakanda. Black Panther has proven to be a cash cow for Marvel Studios hitting the $1 Billion mark this weekend. An impressive and lucrative feat for the $20 million budget blockbuster.

Equally bankable are the movie's main cast. The success of the flick has now shone a light on its main cast who have not always enjoyed this level of fame before. From androids, lovesick orphans to dead politicians, here are some of the roles played by this year's must-see actors and actresses who star in Black Panther.