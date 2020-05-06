5 minutes with Masego

Micah Davis, popularly known as Masego, is a Jamaican-American musician who has become quite popular in South Africa.

His much sought after jazz, house and trap-flavoured music is nothing short of refreshing, and he has won the love of many since his 2017 record with FKJ titled Tadow. When he released his debut album Lady Lady in 2018, his fan base grew all the more.

The star plays a variety of instruments, including the saxophone, bass, drums, and even marimba. His love for all things music is evident in his musical approach, and his newly released single Veg Out is a true manifestation of musical genius.

We caught up with him to discuss his latest single, his creative process, and finding peace.

You have a new single called “Veg Out”. What message do you hope to convey through it?

That we just have to chill out sometimes and spend some time doing very little, and if you can find someone special to veg out with then hold them close!

How long had you been working on the single prior to its release?

Well, it was just an idea floating around a few months back when I was on tour. Once the Veg Out concept came to me, I knew this was it and I went to record it ASAP!

On “Veg Out”, you worked with various creatives including Shawn Butler and Daniel Foster. How did you find the experience of creating magic alongside these creatives?

Dan has been my brother for years now and it always feels natural working with him. But with their ideas, the two guys really brought this track to the next level.

Can fans expect a music video for the single anytime soon?

An official video would be nice. We’ll see once I get some more free time.

How would you describe your style of music?

Music that comes from the soul and is here to feed the soul.