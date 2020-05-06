An inside look: lives of the kids of Mzansi’s rich and famous

It is an undeniable truth that the children of the rich and famous are exposed to a better quality of life. However, there are also various pressures and expectations that come with having parents who are always in the limelight.

Often, the children of the rich and famous have big shoes to fill, and sometimes even suffer from living in their parents’ shadow.

While the lives of celebs may often be on TV and in newspapers, many of their youngsters have gained much fame on social media for various reasons.

Here’s an inside look into the lives of some of the children of Mzansi’s rich and famous.