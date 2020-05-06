An inside look: lives of the kids of Mzansi’s rich and famous
It is an undeniable truth that the children of the rich and famous are exposed to a better quality of life. However, there are also various pressures and expectations that come with having parents who are always in the limelight.
Often, the children of the rich and famous have big shoes to fill, and sometimes even suffer from living in their parents’ shadow.
While the lives of celebs may often be on TV and in newspapers, many of their youngsters have gained much fame on social media for various reasons.
Here’s an inside look into the lives of some of the children of Mzansi’s rich and famous.
Andile Mpisane
Born into an affluent family, Andile Mpisane has lived a luxurious life since childhood. He is the son of respected and successful businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and businessman Sbu Mpisane.
Through his mom’s reality show Kwa MaMkhize, we have seen his close relationship with his mother. The 19-year-old and his mother are often seen on social media wearing expensive matching outfits.
Football has always been a passion for this young man, and he is also an upcoming musician with his 2019 debut album entitled Uyangqhaska, where he features the likes of Dj Tira and Dladla Mshunqisi.
Bahumi Mhlongo
Bahumi Mhlongo is the daughter of Idols SA judge and media personality Somizi Mhlongo and actress Palesa Madisakwane.
She is famous for appearing on the telenovela Keeping Score, and has also been part of her father’s reality show Living The Dream with Somizi.
Most recently, Bahumi scored herself the role of Lebo Mathosa in Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, which seeks to tell the life story of the late Boom Shaka member.
Owami Mafokate
Owami Mafokate is the daughter of self-proclaimed king of Kwaito, Arthur Mafokate and former Abashante star Queen Sesoko.
This young lady has grown to prove that the apple really does not fall too far from the tree as she has been making wakes as a DJ since her debut appearance on YoTV.
She is also an up-and-coming businesswoman with her own clothing label known as “Hermosa”, which offers an assorted range of caps, bucket hats, hoodies, and tops.
Zinhle Mqadi
Zinhle Mqadi is the daughter of well-known businessman Max Mqadi, who owns Max’s Lifestyle, a popular spot in uMlazi.
She is a fashionista who has followed very closely in her father’s entrepreneurial footsteps as she runs her own boutique called Seventy Two at Musgrave Centre.
Seventy Two sells high-end dresses, shoes, bags and accessories. She first sold swimwear online through Wild Rose Boutique, a venture she started with a friend and business partner, Thandi Tsekiso.
Robbie Malinga Jnr
Robbie Malinga Jnr aka Rob Mally stepped into the spotlight very soon after the passing of his father.
The youngster made headlines when he took over his father’s Instagram account and filled it with images of himself, flashy cars, and expensive clothing. While his takeover was met with mixed reactions, he has told the media on more than one occasion that he does not intend to tarnish his late father’s legacy.
The youngster is an aspiring rapper, who is often spotted on social media all dressed up in luxury Italian brands and living his best life.
Katlego Mogaladi
Katlego Mogaladi is the daughter of Polokwane City FC boss and businessman, Johnny Mogaladi. This youngster broke the internet in 2019 with images and videos of her extravagant matric dance.
From a Gert-Johan Coetzee gown to posing with a Rolls Royce and a Ferrari, it was nothing short of amazing.
Katlego boasts over 47 000 followers on Instagram and uses her page to showcase content related to style, opulence, and all things luxury.
Snikiwe Mhlongo
Snikiwe Mhlongo is the daughter of actress Brenda Mhlongo. She is a YouTuber and social-media influencer with more than 150 000 Instagram followers.
The influencer uses her social media and You-Tube channel to showcase her love for fashion, and influence her followers on the latest trends, outfit inspiration, and do’s and don’t’s.