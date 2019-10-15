7 Things you didn’t know about: Black Coffee

1. The only time he’s in the club is when he’s securing the bag

While the DJ has people flocking to the club, he's admitted that the only time he ever goes there is when he’s working. He also doesn’t drink or smoke.

2. He is enrolled in an interior designing course

In January this year, Coffee announced that he is going back to school to study interior design. The 43-year-old dropped out of college when he was 23 to take care of his family .

3. The day Nelson Mandela was released ended tragically for him

On the 11th of February 1990, when Tata was released from jail, Black Coffee lost use of his left arm when a speeding vehicle ran over the crowd, injuring him.

4. He's set a world record

Twenty years after the accident that left his left-arm numb, Coffee played a 60 hours DJ set using just his right arm . This set the world record for the longest DJ set using just one upper limb.

5. He is also arty

He started his career in 1994 when he was still singing in his high school choir and and also studying keyboard. During that time, he also used to like drawing cartoons.

6. He was one of two South Africans to participate in the Red Bull Music Academy

In 2003, Black Coffee was selected as one of 60 participants from 32 countries across the globe to be part of the Red Bull Music Academy. In the academy, up-coming musicians got to hone their skills by getting expertise from industry giants like Hugh Masekela. Two years after being in the academy, Coffee remixed Stimela, one of the late Masekela's hits.

7. He has a big heart

In 2009, he announced 5% of all the album sales from his record label, Soulistic Music would be donated to charity. He also has a foundation called the DJ Black Coffee Foundation.