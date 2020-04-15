5 lessons we’ve learnt from Bonang Matheba on making money

1. TIME IS INDEED MONEY

For Bonang, time is a precious commodity. Since her days as a presenter on Live, she has learnt not to waste time and to do things right the first time. With live television, there is no opportunity to cut or retake, so valuing time is something she takes very seriously.

If you can be punctual and perform at your optimum without wasting anybody’s time, you are more likely to be called back for other gigs and opportunities. For Bonang, mastering this skill has meant a positive contribution to the lifespan of her career, and lots of money.

2. PUT IN THE WORK

Bonang is known for her admirable work ethic which has driven her to score many opportunities in the entertainment industry, such as collaborations with big brands including Revlon and Samsung.

She has also been named African woman of the year by The New African Woman magazine. One thing’s for sure: Bonang’s success came as a result of hard work, identifying opportunities, and making the most of them.

3. UNDERSTAND YOUR BRAND

For Bonang to be the brand that she is today, she has had to invest in herself and be very deliberate in all she does. The star is constantly taking care of her brand because she understands that she is her own enterprise and her own product.

Bonang Matheba fully understands her brand — this is evident in her consistency and in how she conducts herself, even on social media. Understand that you are a brand and set intentions for what you would like to achieve. Invest in yourself by putting in the work so you can enjoy the returns.