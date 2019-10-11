Uniting Africa through fashion takes centre stage at AFI Fashion Week

The annual African Fashion International (AFI) Johannesburg Fashion Week kicked off last night at the Sandton Convention Centre. Under a Pan-African theme titled “African Fashion Unites”, the showcase did not only reveal the latest garb from the continent’s top designers, but used the runway to promote unity and social cohesion.

Ahead of the opening night, executive chairperson of AFI Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe said: “The continent needs to unite in its diversity.”

The designers who revealed their latest collections were a reflection of this diversity, ranging from Nigerian designer Mai Atafo’s suits to Eric Raisina’s African print dresses and tops.