Africa meets Asia through fashion at AFI Joburg Fashion Week

Designer: AntiArch

Based in: Shanghai, China

Designer Oliver Weiyu Zhang is the founder of Anti Arch. In 2013, the young designer moved to New York where he studied design at the Parsons School of Design, graduating as the “designer of the year”. Zhang also studied architecture design in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. In 2017, he moved back to Shanghai where he established AntiArch. His designs are influenced by his architecture background, resulting in his signature deconstruction techniques which he merges into his aesthetic.

What can the SA audience expect from your collection?

5-knot says: This is the first time we have a show in Africa. It is very exciting and we really appreciate AFI inviting us and for the great journey. This collection is a mix of our 2017 autumn and winter to 2019 spring and summer collection, so it is kind of special. We hope you enjoy our collection.

AntiArch says: The SA audience can expect the “new old China” looks. The entire collection was conceptualised under the imagination of an ancient Chinese man meeting present fashion. I am trying to explore the potential to collaborate the ancient Chinese aesthetic with modern shapes and techniques.