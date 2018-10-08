Joburg Fashion Week a hit with Asian fusion

Designers came out in splendour as they showed off their collections at Africa Fashion International (AFI) Joburg Fashion Week 2018 this week.

The show, which ends today at Melrose Arch, was themed #AfroAsia - Africa meets Asia. This as AFI forged a partnership with Tokyo Fashion Week giving selected designers an opportunity to showcase at its next fashion week.

"Africa and Asia are both celebrated for promoting local authenticity while achieving covetable global style. This could lead to inspiring fashion and business partnerships," said AFI founder Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

"AFI Joburg Fashion Week 2018 is a platform for our best and most adventurous designers to showcase their work. It is also an opportunity to collaborate, and to exchange ideas and knowledge with their peers, intersecting Africa with Asia."

The opening night was a bit drab, with very little support.

Designers on the night included Mnolim, Haute Baso, Khosi Nkosi, Orapeleng Modutle's Style Avenue and Rich Factory's 100 Colours.

On Friday, day two, mining mogul Bridgette Radebe, minister Lindiwe Sisulu and some Japanese dignitaries made a grand entry with mining mogul Patrice Motsepe, Moloi-Motsepe's husband.

Also in tow was former Miss SA Peggy-Sue Khumalo, who rocked a flowing black dress with glitter slippers and a pink beaded statement neck piece.

They came out to support MaXhosa by Laduma, whose show ran an hour late.

Radebe was the epitome of Asia meets Africa, in a bedazzling pants suit and Japanese-inspired head piece.