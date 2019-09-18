Menswear: pastels are the the new black

Pastels are nothing new. Men in gentle, ice-cream shades, however, is.

Welcome to the first season of a new decade — spring/summer 2020 runways were painted with tender pastels — not just peppered with pastel separates, we're talking top-to-toe macaron hues. Everything from suiting to streetwear has a whole new look and feel, come spring and beyond.

The allure of pastel colours is endless — they've dominated womenswear almost every spring for the past few years.

Post-millennial pink in 2017, we saw varying shades of blush and bubblegum echoing throughout the runways, and then lilac pushed through as pink's successor and to this day neither has really left. Even the autumn/winter 2019 womenswear collections earlier this year impressed pastels' enduring presence and relevance.

But the colour movement hasn't stopped there — palate-cleansing pastels have inevitably hit menswear and it's an invitingly refreshing and cool move, which is a marked change to the perpetual nonchalance of streetwear and prim and proper suiting that rule men's wardrobes.