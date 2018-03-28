The Top 5 fashion moments from AFI Cape Town Fashion Week

AFI’s latest collections for Cape Town Fashion week was an incredible presentation of fashion design talent from across Africa.

A Fashion Revolution

With Fashion Revolution day coming up in April, South African designers supported the global movement with a group fashion show to showcase the growth of sustainable fashion in the country. The show was an incredible show of not only African design talent, but the potential for ethical and sustainable fashion in Africa and beyond. The group show included work by Imprint, Lalesso, Leandi Mulder, Sibusiso Mahone, Sitting Pretty, and Crystal Birch.