The Top 5 fashion moments from AFI Cape Town Fashion Week

By Nothemba Mkhondo - 28 March 2018 - 16:11
AFI’s latest collections for Cape Town Fashion week was an incredible presentation of fashion design talent from across Africa.

A Fashion Revolution

With Fashion Revolution day coming up in April, South African designers supported the global movement with a group fashion show to showcase the growth of sustainable fashion in the country. The show was an incredible show of not only African design talent, but the potential for ethical and sustainable fashion in Africa and beyond. The group show included work by Imprint, Lalesso, Leandi Mulder, Sibusiso Mahone, Sitting Pretty, and Crystal Birch.

A journey through Africa

Moroccan designer, Salima Abdel-Wahab wowed audiences with her avant garde, rich textured collection which was inspired by a journey from the north to the south of Africa.

Prints at Imprint

When it comes to prints, the runway was dominated by African prints in their many iterations, but Imprint made a real impact with their abstract geometric.

Street style stars

The show goers at AFICTFW were clearly in the fashion mood this last weekend, with the street style posse showing us that the must-wear looks for this season are defined by red shades, check prints, berets and chatty slogan t-shirts and outerwear.

See now, want to wear now at Nicholas Coutts

Nicholas Coutts, who is known for his incredible use of unique texture and fabrication, presented a strong collection of ultra wearable looks that you can’t help but want to buy now for the new season.

