How much are you willing to pay for local fashion?

Our current conundrum is the result of the fast-paced, globalised, and social-media-driven world that we live in. Today, boundaries of space, time, and culture have virtually disappeared. Not only has everything become hyper-visible, but the rate of cultural exchange now moves at 140 characters a minute, with words like “ownership” and “appropriation”, becoming quick-fire responses that appear on our screens and echo in our real lives. But heritage itself is a valuable cultural commodity: we have to take back control, because our narrative is our power. “Heritage is our language, music, and colours, and well as an expression of who we are as African people,” Ngxokolo says.“My own heritage is the inspiration I draw from. I work on knowing my own culture, and I am also am inspired by Africa as a whole. With my work, I want to preserve the essence of heritage by creating modern designs." It’s easy to copy an aesthetic, but international brands can never sell our actual heritage. Their copies are exactly that: they are stripped of their original context. As for the big fashion houses that take and use “inspiration” at will, they too can get it right sometimes. “You do get international brands that get it right. They go to the countries and they work with the people in those countries. They don’t just take the culture from the community: they are making sure that these people are benefitting and getting something from their work; they’re not just taking it for their capital gain,” Makhetha says. Brands such as Brother Vellies and Loewe are examples of those on a better path. Brother Vellies creates sustainable jobs for African artisans by working with them to create distinct shoes and handbags using traditional, handcrafted techniques such as Bogolon printing from Mali, weaving from Burkina Faso, and lacework from Nigeria. Spanish luxury brand Loewe has just launched a special edition of its signature elephant bag featuring handcrafted beadwork created in collaboration with women from the Samburu Trust in Northern Kenya. But it’s not enough to call out brands on Twitter for copying something that is emblematic of our culture. Not only do international brands need to become more conscious creators of cultural commodities, we too have to slow down and become conscious consumers who thoughtfully participate in our own economy and fashion industry. “I feel like sometimes with social media, people just want to be heard. You know, I can say one thing, I can show one thing ,and I can support one thing, but when it comes to my pocket, ah, I’m not there with you,” Makhetha says. “I think people forget that if we are not valuing our own things and fighting for them, we’re going to lose everything.”