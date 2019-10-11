The Springboks have some small injury concerns.

The afflicted players also happen to be the two smallest members of their Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad in Cheslin Kolbe and Herschel Jantjies.

The two livewires have had to rein themselves in during practice‚ performing their drills outside of the rough and tumble of the main group.

Coach Rassie Erasmus reassured‚ however‚ that the two game breakers will be ready for battle when the Boks play their quarterfinal Sunday next week.

“Cheslin has that ankle injury he picked up against Italy‚” the coach reminded. “He wasn’t available for the last game. He is still nursing that.

“We are hopeful he will be training fully on Monday. There is a very good chance he will be available. I would say 80‚ 90 percent.