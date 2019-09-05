Africans to unite at Fashion Without Borders

Fashion Without Borders is an initiative which was started by Tebo Bakwena and Kabisoso. Bakwena and Kabisoso, who are both former models, first came together when they opened Efigy Productions, a model management company which focuses on mentorship programmes, training and grooming of models and designers. They then founded Fashion Without Borders, which is now in its fifth year running and has been growing with each year ever since. The fashion show will start at 6 pm.

Tickets cost R250 for general access and R500 for VIP access via Webtickets and Pick n’Pay stores, nationwide.

For more details on Fashion Without Borders, visit www.fwbafrica.com.