Africans to unite at Fashion Without Borders
Fashion Without Borders is returning to Jozi for its fifth showcase of African talent. Twenty fashion designers and 40 models from across the continent, will showcase their wears on Saturday at the Park Inn Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. This year’s theme, “My Africa”, will see emerging and established designers from SA, Mozambique, Ghana, Botswana, DRC, Nigeria and Lesotho coming together on one stage.
The runway show will happen alongside a series of lifestyle events over two days –tomorrow and Saturday, including pop-up stalls, industry workshops and opportunities to interact with the local and African designers.
“Part of our aim is to enable the 20 fashion designers and 40 models to take centre stage and subsequently showcase their interpretation of fashion design in the African continent, in an effort to raise awareness about local fashion consumption,” said Serge Kabisoso, creative director and show producer.
Fashion Without Borders is an initiative which was started by Tebo Bakwena and Kabisoso. Bakwena and Kabisoso, who are both former models, first came together when they opened Efigy Productions, a model management company which focuses on mentorship programmes, training and grooming of models and designers. They then founded Fashion Without Borders, which is now in its fifth year running and has been growing with each year ever since. The fashion show will start at 6 pm.
Tickets cost R250 for general access and R500 for VIP access via Webtickets and Pick n’Pay stores, nationwide.
For more details on Fashion Without Borders, visit www.fwbafrica.com.