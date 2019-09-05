S Mag

Africans to unite at Fashion Without Borders

By Nothemba Mkhondo - 05 September 2019 - 13:29
Image: Supplied

Fashion Without Borders is returning to Jozi for its fifth showcase of African talent. Twenty fashion designers and 40 models from across the continent, will showcase their wears on Saturday at the Park Inn Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. This year’s theme, “My Africa”, will see emerging and established designers from SA, Mozambique, Ghana, Botswana, DRC, Nigeria and Lesotho coming together on one stage.

The runway show will happen alongside a series of lifestyle events over two days –tomorrow and Saturday, including pop-up stalls, industry workshops and opportunities to interact with the local and African designers.

Fashion lovers feed their eyes on beautiful outfits.
Fashion lovers feed their eyes on beautiful outfits.
Image: Supplied

“Part of our aim is to enable the 20 fashion designers and 40 models to take centre stage and subsequently showcase their interpretation of fashion design in the African continent, in an effort to raise awareness about local fashion consumption,” said Serge Kabisoso, creative director and show producer.

Fashion Without Borders is an initiative which was started by Tebo Bakwena and Kabisoso. Bakwena and Kabisoso, who are both former models, first came together when they opened Efigy Productions, a model management company which focuses on mentorship programmes, training and grooming of models and designers. They then founded Fashion Without Borders, which is now in its fifth year running and has been growing with each year ever since. The fashion show will start at 6 pm.

Tickets cost R250 for general access and R500 for VIP access via Webtickets and Pick n’Pay stores, nationwide.

For more details on Fashion Without Borders, visit www.fwbafrica.com.

Local designer Thebe Magugu wins top international award

Young designer, Thebe Magugu has just won one of the most coveted awards in fashion – the LVMH Prize.
S Mag
23 hours ago

August's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month?

Your monthly style guide to which celebs got it right, and which got it oh so wrong.
S Mag
6 days ago

I was concerned about the doll's hair, says Lira of her lookalike Barbie

Singer Lira has been immortalised in plastic: she recently became the first African woman to have a Barbie doll modelled in her likeness.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X