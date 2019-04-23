TravelTuesday: Discover the Midlands Meander from Nottingham Road

Known as the heart of the Midlands Meander, the picturesque Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal invites visitors with open arms and warm hospitality. A trip to this quaint town can be two-fold: use it to fully escape into the charms of small town life or make it your base as you explore the sights and sounds of the Midlands Meander.

A collection of five routes highlighting artisanal goods and arts and crafts dotted around 80 kilometres of the beautiful KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, the Midlands Meander has existed for more than 30 years in an attempt to showcase local craftsmanship.

When to travel

If you are in search of good weather, it might be wise to plan your trip around seasons. While KwaZulu-Natal generally experiences warm temperatures year-long, the Midlands’ proximity to the Drakensberg may mean it can get quite cold during winter. The area may even experience snowfall during winter months, making it an attractive destination for those who wish to experience the magic of snow.

If this sounds too cold for you, opt to visit during the summer months, filled with sun-kissed days interrupted occasionally by a summer rainstorm.

The Mandela Day Marathon at the Nelson Mandela capture site in Howick takes place annually in August. Unless you are planning a trip to participate specifically in the marathon, you might want to avoid the region at this time if you are in search of less crowds and more peace.