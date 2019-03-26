TravelTuesday: Wine and dine in Franschoek

Franschoek’s South African spin on Bastille Day, the French Fête Nationale, takes place every year during July. Held at the Hugenot Monument, it is a highlight on the social calendar in the region and offers the finest wine of the region, a feast of food, music and markets as part of the weekend-long celebration. This year the French-inspired festival takes place on 13 and 14 July.

How to get there

If you are travelling to Franschoek from the inland regions of South Africa or from abroad, take a flight to Cape Town International and travel via road to Franschoek. The R45 cuts through Paarl and the R310 through Stellenbosch. Make the most of your trip and travel through both towns that form part of the heart of South Africa’s wine lands.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss

1. Wine! You can spend days visiting the award-winning wine estates in and around Franschoek and still not have enough time to sample all that Franschoek has to offer. A fun and responsible way in which to do this is to book a day (or two) on the Franschoek Wine Tram.