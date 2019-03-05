TravelTuesday: Epic road trip? Follow Mpumalanga’s Panorama Route

South Africa’s Mpumalanga province – the place of the rising sun – is often an under-rated travel destination that is definitely worth exploring. Perhaps not as well known as the Kruger National Park, the Panorama Route starts at the foot of the Long Tom Pass and winds all the way to the edge of the majestic Blyde River Canyon, the world’s third largest canyon. This 285-kilometre stretch of road is overflowing with waterfalls, forests, canyons, natural wonders, and winding scenic passes perfect for a roadtrip.

When to travel

The best time to travel the Panorama Region is during winter between May and August. This offers the best views due to the open and clear sunshine days and a moderate climate with temperatures ranging between 5 and 25 degrees Celsius. Between September and April the weather is warm and can even become quite hot but, because of rain season, the best views can be obscured by cloud cover.