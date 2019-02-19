TravelTuesday: Here's why Kalk Bay is the new "it" spot

Cape to Cuba is a gem right on the harbour. The restaurant, which has been transformed into a colourful feast for the senses, is popular, so booking is advised. It offers good staples, such as burgers and succulent seafood feasts. As you exit the restaurant, let your toes slip into the sand at the Hemingway Bar next door and sip on one of their many not only beautiful, but delicious, cocktails.

Shop till you drop! Main Road is lined with quirky stores, offering everything from clothes, décor and souvenirs, to delicious ice cream and freshly-brewed coffee. Don’t miss out on Kalk Bay Books – even if you’re not a bookworm, it’s the prettiest bookshop ever!

In the spirit of doing things a little more old-timey, instead of a movie, head to the The Kalk Bay Theatre for a dinner at their restaurant, followed by a show in the 77-seat venue. Tickets are between R125 and R165.

If you’ve walked Kalk Bay flat, try a trip up the peninsula to the nearby Cape Point Nature Reserve. Take the funicular to the top of Cape Point for a view of the lighthouse and see both the Indian and Atlantic oceans. Snap a picture at the Cape of Good Hope – one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Cape.