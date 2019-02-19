#TravelTuesday: Here's why Kalk Bay is the new "it" spot
Kalk Bay was awarded the number one spot on Forbes’s 12 Coolest Neighbourhoods Around the World for 2018. A small town on False Bay, Kalk Bay lies between Muizenberg and Fish Hoek. It is filled with interesting shops and an endless selection of places to eat. Unlike the quieter neighbouring suburbs, it bustles while still offering visitors to Cape Town a picturesque escape.
When to travel
The most popular time for visiting Kalk Bay is December and January, when temperatures peak and the locals leave for their Christmas holiday. If you don’t like crowds, make your trip between February and April - the weather will still be glorious but the madness will have subsided and rates will be cheaper. The winter months - June to September - are chilly and rainy but cheap and quiet.
How to get there
Kalk Bay can easily be reached by road by car or bus. However, on weekends and over the holiday season, Main Road, the thoroughfare through the town, can be congested. Parking is limited along the road and the narrow cobblestone side streets don’t offer much additional space.
Rail is an alternative to road travel. A first-class return ticket from Cape Town to Kalk Bay station costs as little as R27 and there are many trains daily. The Atlantic Rail steam train’s service has been suspended for upgrades and maintenance to the lines but it should be back up and running soon.
Highlights you shouldn’t miss
Cape to Cuba is a gem right on the harbour. The restaurant, which has been transformed into a colourful feast for the senses, is popular, so booking is advised. It offers good staples, such as burgers and succulent seafood feasts. As you exit the restaurant, let your toes slip into the sand at the Hemingway Bar next door and sip on one of their many not only beautiful, but delicious, cocktails.
Shop till you drop! Main Road is lined with quirky stores, offering everything from clothes, décor and souvenirs, to delicious ice cream and freshly-brewed coffee. Don’t miss out on Kalk Bay Books – even if you’re not a bookworm, it’s the prettiest bookshop ever!
In the spirit of doing things a little more old-timey, instead of a movie, head to the The Kalk Bay Theatre for a dinner at their restaurant, followed by a show in the 77-seat venue. Tickets are between R125 and R165.
If you’ve walked Kalk Bay flat, try a trip up the peninsula to the nearby Cape Point Nature Reserve. Take the funicular to the top of Cape Point for a view of the lighthouse and see both the Indian and Atlantic oceans. Snap a picture at the Cape of Good Hope – one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Cape.