TravelTuesday: Dullstroom, the heart of the Highlands Meander

Dullstroom is a little town – as charming as it is beautiful – found in the heart of the Highlands Meander in Mpumalanga. Often covered by a blanket of mist and one of the coldest towns in South Africa, it is the perfect spot to cuddle next to a fireplace with a glass of wine after a day spent in the beautiful outdoors. Quaint and inviting, it offers an abundance of clear streams, lakes and beautiful scenery making this the perfect escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Although small, there is plenty to do – from art classes to horse riding and sampling delicacies in the numerous restaurants and cafés around town.

When to travel

Dullstroom is bustling year-round given its strategic location for tourists making their way to the Kruger National Park and the rest of the Mpumalanga province. For flower enthusiasts looking to discover all things floral in and around Dullstroom, the start of spring attracts nature lovers. If visiting the Verloren Vallei Nature Reserve for its beautiful flowers, November to February is the best time for this. If you’re not one for cold, temperatures can drop below freezing between May and August because of the sub-Alpine climate in Dullstroom. If you want to catch local festivals, keep an eye out for annual festivals such as the Lekkerland Carnival held in March and the Winter Festival held on 21 – 23 June this year.

How to get there

Dullstroom is a three-hour drive from Johannesburg, making it the perfect spot for a weekend getaway. If coming from Gauteng, driving will likely be the quickest and cheapest way to get to Dullstroom. You can also take a direct flight to the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport just outside of Nelspruit using some of the more popular airlines but flights are likely to be pricey. From the airport, a host of shuttles, tour operators, buses and car hire options are available to you.

Highlights you shouldn’t miss