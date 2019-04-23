Soccer

Morgan Mammila quits Chippa United barely four months after joining the club as CEO

By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa - 23 April 2019 - 11:10
Morgan Mammila CEO of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Barely four months since joining Chippa United‚ chief executive Morgan Mammila has confirmed his exit from the club.

In a statement posted on Twitter‚ Mammila‚ who arrived from Llimpopo side Baroka‚ says he’s parted ways with the Chilli Boys.

“I have resigned as CEO of Chippa United FC with immediate effect‚” wrote Mammila‚ who thanked club boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi for his time with the Port Elizabeth-based side.

“I will like to thank Mr Mpemgesi ‚ Management‚ Technical Team‚ players and the loving supporters for the opportunity and support they gave to me. All the best to the team (sic).”

Mammila couldn’t be reached to elaborate on his departure and Mpengesi’s phone has also been ringing unanswered.

SowetanLIVE understands that Mammila could be headed back to Baroka‚ where his post was never filled.

