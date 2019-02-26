TravelTuesday: why Ballito is the go-to destination on the Dolphin Coast

Not quite as busy as Durban and not the rich playground that is Umhlanga, Ballito is the alternative that offers everything people love about the Dolphin Coast without the buzz of the city and for a smaller price tag. It’s relaxed, easy and the place to be if you want to unwind.

When to travel

The weather is generally good year-round. KwaZulu-Natal is known and loved for its warm, tropical climate: blazing and busy during the summer months and blissful, warm days during the winter which also forms part of the quieter time of the year.

If you want to do some dolphin and whale watching, dolphins are spotted all year round and the best time of the year for whale spotting is between July and December, particularly between September and October.

How to get there

As with most places in South Africa, Ballito can easily be reached by road. It’s about an hour’s drive from Durban, linked by the faster N2 or the scenic route along the M4. You can travel to Durban using the train or a bus and make your way from there to Ballito using a bus or a car. King Shaka International Airport is a 20-minute drive from Ballito and offers a good alternative to a long trip via land.