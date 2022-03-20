Pic of The Day

IN PICTURES | It's Carnival time in Cape Town

20 March 2022 - 11:17
Esa Alexander Senior photojournalist
It was glitz and glamour during the Cape Town Carnival.
It was glitz and glamour during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Cape Town Carnival is a colourful spectacle, filled with glitz and glamour and showcasing five hubs and 25 diverse shows with 600 performers.

Carnival Hubs will host five repeat shows: at 3pm, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm.

The carnival celebrates the diverse cultures and stories of Cape Town, bringing together more than 29 community groups, 61 lead performers, 15 puppeteers, four acrobats, two poi players, two stilt walkers, two large puppets and unbelievable stage props like a 7m tall eland.

This unique showcase puts SA talent, culture, and creativity in the spotlight.

This unique showcase puts South African talent, culture, and creativity in the spotlight.
This unique showcase puts South African talent, culture, and creativity in the spotlight.
Image: Esa Alexander
The Chinese community of Cape Town perform a dragon dance during the Cape Town Carnival.
The Chinese community of Cape Town perform a dragon dance during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Afro Groove with their high energy dance during the Cape Town Carnival.
Afro Groove with their high energy dance during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Umswenko inspired the costume and the design of ‘Swenka Town’ during the Cape Town Carnival.
Umswenko inspired the costume and the design of ‘Swenka Town’ during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Jhoomkar dancers apply make-up for their for their act during the Cape Town Carnival.
Jhoomkar dancers apply make-up for their for their act during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Jhoomkar dancers from Rylands gets ready for their act during the Cape Town Carnival.
Jhoomkar dancers from Rylands gets ready for their act during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Kuyakhanya Dance Group from Crossroads during the Cape Town Carnival.
Kuyakhanya Dance Group from Crossroads during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Zandile Dumile of the Greenmarket Hub leads dancers during the Cape Town Carnival.
Zandile Dumile of the Greenmarket Hub leads dancers during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Sihle Ngantweni of the Greenmarket Hub leads dancers during the Cape Town Carnival.
Sihle Ngantweni of the Greenmarket Hub leads dancers during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Zinhle Nzungane as Miss SA during the Cape Town Carnival.
Zinhle Nzungane as Miss SA during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Left is Lesley Maasdorp and right is Zinhle Nzungane during the Cape Town Carnival.
Left is Lesley Maasdorp and right is Zinhle Nzungane during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Afton performers from Pinelands during the Cape Town Carnival.
Afton performers from Pinelands during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
The Madiba puppet entertaining the crowd during the Cape Town Carnival.
The Madiba puppet entertaining the crowd during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Belly dancers entertain the crowds at the Cape Town Carnival.
Belly dancers entertain the crowds at the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Malay Chior during their performance at the Cape Town Carnival.
Malay Chior during their performance at the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Left is Hayley Kannemeyer and Wamke Cele during their performance at the Cape Town Carnival.
Left is Hayley Kannemeyer and Wamke Cele during their performance at the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Life in District Six is showcase during the Cape Town Carnival.
Life in District Six is showcase during the Cape Town Carnival.
Image: Esa Alexander
Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, also known as the Kaapse Klopse. Alliance Youth Development during the Cape Town Minstrel Carnaval Association which was held at Faure Stadium in Paarl 120km outside Cape Town.
Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, also known as the Kaapse Klopse. Alliance Youth Development during the Cape Town Minstrel Carnaval Association which was held at Faure Stadium in Paarl 120km outside Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia