Music and films helped Nhleko navigate tough childhood
Meet the man behind Black Mambazo’s cool sound
Behind any great live performance by artists, there is an exceptional and hard-working sound engineer lurking in the background making it all possible.
Musician, sound engineer and music producer Malcolm Nhleko is that man for Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo when the group performs live either locally or internationally. The 44-year-old husband and father of three has been Mambazo’s sound man since 2004...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.