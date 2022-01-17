Music and films helped Nhleko navigate tough childhood

Meet the man behind Black Mambazo’s cool sound

Behind any great live performance by artists, there is an exceptional and hard-working sound engineer lurking in the background making it all possible.



Musician, sound engineer and music producer Malcolm Nhleko is that man for Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo when the group performs live either locally or internationally. The 44-year-old husband and father of three has been Mambazo’s sound man since 2004...