The year of superstar Focalistic

Self-proclaimed “President ya straata”, Focalistic, has not only ruled the streets of Mzansi this year, but across borders and cultures.

He has done it using amapiano and his sonic catch-phrase, “Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi”, loosely translating to this is not trap music, it’s songs we listen to in the township.

By taking the yanos to the world, the superstar from Garankuwa, northern Pretoria, earns the top honour of Sowetan’s Entertainer of the Year.

When the first TimeOut of the year launched back in January, with Focalistic was on the cover and billed as “Kasi excellence”, we somewhat predicted his winning year.

“Performing in front of 40,000 people in August at Yam Carnival in London was a highlight,” Focalistic reflects on his year with a hoarseness in his voice. Perhaps it has everything to do with his latest song 16 Days No Sleep.

“Hopping on stage and hearing them scream 'ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi' blew my mind away,” he pauses before coughing.

“That was my first time in London; to realise that my song is known that far and by so many people at the same time singing ‘tsikitsiki yho, tsikitsiki yho, tsikitsiki yho’ [the lyrics from Ke Star] that is something I will forever be grateful for.”

With his smash hit Ke Star – I am the star – many will not be blamed for theorising that Focalistic prophesied his trajectory to super-stardom. Even Nigerian megastar Davido couldn’t resist an opportunity to jump onto the remix.