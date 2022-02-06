Carnival City casino reopens after main entrance engulfed by fire on Saturday evening

Carnival City says authorities have given the clearance for the Gauteng casino to reopen after its main entrance was engulfed by fire on Saturday evening.

“Authorities have given the casino the all-clear to reopen for trade, but guests are requested to use the Welcome Centre entrance. Though videos being shared on social media convey a sense of a large fire, this was not the case. The exact cause for the fire still needs to be determined but Carnival City can confirm it was not caused by a deliberate or malicious act,” said Annemie Turk, Carnival City general manager.

Turk said the fire, which occurred outside the main entrance,, was contained to that area.

“Carnival City can reassure all guests that the fire was fully extinguished after about 15 minutes and did not spread to the interior of the building,” said Turk.

City of Ekurhuleni emergency services said the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

“On investigation, it was found that Fibreglass material from outside ... caught alight, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit,” said City of Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi.

Ntladi said the fire alarm went off at 6.40pm on Saturday.

“Brakpan and Benoni central fire stations backed by Tsakane fire station, all responded swiftly to the scene. On arrival, offensive fire suppression was conducted and flames knocked down. Damping down was conducted and scene declared safe,” he said.

Ntladi said firefighters responded with a fleet of four fire engines and 24 personnel.

“No casualties were recorded on scene,” he said.