WATCH | Inside Thuso Mbedu’s 30th birthday

By Masego Seemela - 15 July 2021 - 13:37
Actress Thuso Mbedu celebrates her 30th in style.
In celebration of her 30th birthday, US-based actress Thuso Mbedu painted the town red for ten days by touring three major cities in America.

Making sure that her 30th birthday celebration is one for the books, Mbedu took to Instagram and shared a video of how she stepped into a new chapter of her life.

In the video, an excited Mbedu could be seen dressed to the nines as she took over Las Vegas, Miami and New York for several days. Not only did the international actress look stunning while touring the three cities, but she was chauffeured in style in a luxurious Rolls Royce.

The actress enjoyed siteseeing, carnival hopping, swimming by the beach, jet skiing and riding a boat.

Although she couldn’t enjoy her birthday with her family, The Underground Railroad actress expressed how blessed she was to have made a new family in America where she’s currently based.       

