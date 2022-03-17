Find the right destination to enjoy Easter with your kids

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, finding the right destination to enjoy your weekend away with the kids can be a tedious task.

It’s not always easy to get away for a vacation with the kids where there is a little of something for everyone to enjoy, let alone a family-friendly destination.

SMag has listed seven family-friendly getaways where you can be guaranteed a great time:

Sun City Resort

If you don't mind basking underneath the Rustenburg sun, a getaway at Sun City Resort will be ideal for you.

Regarded as the "surf and safari" resort with green mountainous plains as its backdrop, a vacation to this destination is just perfect for the whole family.

Grandparents, parents and kids can enjoy a fun-filled holiday filled with Easter activities such as getting lost in The Maze of the Lost City, quad biking, water games and game drives.

The resort is home to two of SA's top-rated 18-hole golf courses, something adults will surely enjoy.

It also offers a wide variety of accommodation, namely The Palace of the Lost City, the five-star Cascades, three-star Cabanas Hotel, the four-star Sun City hotel and casino.

If you don't feel like staying at a hotel, a family can book at the self-catering Sun Vacation Club.

The Rand Show

What's Easter without the annual The Rand Show (previously known as The Rand Easter Show)?

Billed as the largest consumer exhibition in SA, it is set to take place from April 13 to 17 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec. Day visitors will get to enjoy fun-filled entertainment, live music, car drifting, carnival ride, fashion and products sold by exhibitors.

This year, the show organisers will be launching their first-ever travel experience which will showcase various world travel landmarks built at an almost life-size scale.

The Cheerio Trout Fishing and Holiday Resort

Craving a forest-infused long weekend in Magoebaskloof? Then the Cheerio Trout Fishing and Holiday Resort would be perfect for you and your family. It caters for chalets that can sleep two, four and six people, usually considered the ideal holiday resort for the school holidays.

This Magoebaskloof accommodation is right in the heart of the action which can see families having fun under the Easter sun through quad biking, zip-lining or canopy tour.

There is an option to go paint-balling, kloofing, tubing, walking, hiking and mountain biking. There are also stunning waterfalls, gorges and plenty of forests to explore.

The Diaz Hotel and Resort

If you’re looking for a fabulous family holiday in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, the Diaz Hotel and Resort is just the place for you. The little Garden Route town is all about lovely beaches, plenty of history and laid-back vibes.

Comprising of large self-catering units for the whole family, the hotel accommodates four to six guests each.

With the beaches within reach, they serve an irresistible time during the summer and autumn holidays.

Another thing you can do during your stay at the resort is visit the Dias Museum Complex, the Shell Museum and Aquarium or go on a boat trip around Seal Island.

The Shamwari Riverdene Family Lodge

Another brilliant way to make the most out of the school holidays is to go on a family safari and in this instance, the Shamwari Riverdene Family Lodge in the Eastern Cape is just the place to be.

The lodge consists of game drives perfect for little ones over the age of four to enjoy, while the swimming pool is guaranteed to keep you all cool and entertained for hours.

You can spend some quality time as a family by spotting some zebras, giraffes and rhinoceros in their natural habitat.

The Cavern Drakensberg Resort and Spa

The Drakensberg is a stunning destination for a school holiday getaway. With spectacular scenery and breathtaking plains, there is an array of things to do and see with your family.

Comprising of a number of suites, including three superior family suites, eight family rooms, and 10 inter-leading rooms, the resort refines the phrase, “home away from home”.

It also offers a cosy intimate setting where families have plenty of variety when it comes to their accommodation.

A family-friendly holiday destination, the resort also caters for an option for walking, hiking and horse riding trails. For another option, families can play a game of tennis or head down to the Adventure Centre for endless fun.

The Merry Pebbles Resort

If you and your family don’t mind a road trip and a Sho'Left to Mpumalanga, then the Merry Pebbles Resort is just for you.

The family-friendly holiday resort is on the banks of the Sabie River and has a number of self-catering chalets, each with up to four bedrooms.

The resort comprises facilities such as cold and heated swimming pools, water slides, tennis courts, a play park (with a jungle gym, trampolines and swings), and an indoor entertainment hall with a tennis table.

There are pool tables, video games for game fantastic and television viewing for rainy days as well as tubing and canoeing on the river for water-loving family.