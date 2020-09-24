Cassper Nyovest opens up about money problems prayer

While he may have looked largely unaffected on the surface, 2020 also had Cassper Nyovest by the throat and now that the storm is “relatively” over, the rapper has taken to the TL to praise God for getting him through.

The rapper said a prayer on his timeline on Tuesday, thanking God for saving him in some of the stressful situations he found himself in over the past few months.

In the prayer, Cassper shared that had it not been for God, the following things would have happened.

• He would have moved back home to Mahikeng, owing to financial strains.

• His house would have been auctioned.

• His cars would have been repossessed.

• His company liquidated after his situation with Samro.

• His album would have been “trash”.

• And, he would have been suffering from depression.

The rapper said God and his faith helped him make it through.

“Let me tell you something. Without prayer, God and his miracles, I didn't survive this year,” Cassper said before going into full-on praise God mode.