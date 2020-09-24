Cassper Nyovest opens up about money problems prayer
While he may have looked largely unaffected on the surface, 2020 also had Cassper Nyovest by the throat and now that the storm is “relatively” over, the rapper has taken to the TL to praise God for getting him through.
The rapper said a prayer on his timeline on Tuesday, thanking God for saving him in some of the stressful situations he found himself in over the past few months.
In the prayer, Cassper shared that had it not been for God, the following things would have happened.
• He would have moved back home to Mahikeng, owing to financial strains.
• His house would have been auctioned.
• His cars would have been repossessed.
• His company liquidated after his situation with Samro.
• His album would have been “trash”.
• And, he would have been suffering from depression.
The rapper said God and his faith helped him make it through.
“Let me tell you something. Without prayer, God and his miracles, I didn't survive this year,” Cassper said before going into full-on praise God mode.
That's why I wanna say this very very loud!!!! THANK YOU JESUS!!! I saw you working in my life this year saving me scenario after scenario!! You are holy!!! You are great!!! Kea go tshaba ebile kea go tlotla! O mohau ebile o molemo!!! Kea leboga Jeso! Ngiyabonga Baba!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 23, 2020
Last year, Sunday World revealed that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) filed court papers against Cassper's company Family Tree Media for allegedly failing to settle a whopping R3.6m bill for unpaid income tax.
According to documents seen by the publication, Cassper's company owed Sars R3,076 140,32 in income tax but the debt ballooned to R3,690 570,97 after they added penalties and interest as well as another amount the company allegedly owed for pay as you earn tax.
In July this year Sunday World also reported that the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) applied for an order to liquidate Cassper’s record label.
This after Cassper allegedly failed to pay them nearly half a million rand in royalties for his show Fill Up the Dome with Cassper Nyovest because he was reportedly broke.
Cassper recently talked about some of the scenarios listed above when he appeared on Somizi's cooking show, Dinner At Somizi's.
The rapper opened up about how it felt when he faced having his cars repossessed and his house auctioned. He told Somizi his biggest worry was making headlines and getting scrutinised by the court of public opinion.
“All I kept thinking was, 'yoh! Cassper Nyovest on the front page', and seeing my Bentley being towed away.”
