Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy

The couple have yet to post snaps of their son, but were flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, fans and celebs across the country, including Black Coffee, Zakwe, DJ Bongz, Omuhle Gela, Maps Maponyane, L-Tido, Slikour and Khanyi Mbau.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane wrote: “To God be the Glory. Your life has changed forever”.

The star announced in June that he and Thobeka were expecting their first child together, posting a pic of an ultrasound on an album cover.

“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb.

“I am excited about this album, but I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy,” he wrote.

The album was released last Friday.