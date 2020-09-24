South Africa

Murder-accused cop in Nateniël Julies case received death threats, court told

24 September 2020 - 08:34
The three police officers linked to the fatal shooting of Nateniël Julies in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto: Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Vorster Netshiongolo.
The three police officers linked to the fatal shooting of Nateniël Julies in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto: Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Vorster Netshiongolo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

One of the three police officers implicated in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies received 44 death threats and nothing was done, the Protea magistrate's court heard on Wednesday.

Const Caylene Whiteboy, 23, told the court through her lawyer that she’d put in several formal complaints regarding intimidation and death threats since December last year, but no action was taken.

The threats were allegedly from drug dealers and, just recently, from her superior, Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, who is the first accused in the Julies matter.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court earlier had that the 23-year-old officer was told to change the series of events on the day of Julies’s death in exchange of her legal fees being paid off by Ndyalvane in the ongoing case.

Cops implicated in death of Nateniël Julies had a 'hunger to kill', court hears

A police officer in the Nateniël Julies case “lied” and “misled” the court into believing he had one conviction when in fact he had three, the Protea ...
News
19 hours ago

In a bail bid, Jeff Maluleke, Whiteboy's representative, argued that it was in the interest of justice for his client to be released on bail. He said Whiteboy was a first-time offender, not a flight risk and had no financial means or intention of leaving the country.

However, magistrate David Mhangu questioned whether she’d be safe outside of prison if she received bail, given the nature of death threats.

Maluleke argued that his client had already been kept in a place of safety due to the threats. He said keeping Whiteboy would be further punishment and this had been unnecessary.

He added his client would change her address, if necessary.

State prosecutor Mzwandile Mrwabe attested to the threats Whiteboy had received.

"We also have evidence that applicant number one has been threatening applicant number two. The reason why applicant number two is detained where she is detained now is because we were advised by a different court to do so," said Mrwabe.

The state unapologetically opposed bail for Ndyalvane, who it said "lied" and misled the court regarding his previous convictions. They said he may abscond from the hearing, adding that he could potentially interfere with three state witnesses known to him.

His attorney Paul Lisha told the court that it was in the interest of justice for Ndyalvane to be released on bail, citing his right to liberty.

"There is not a shred of evidence linking my client to premeditated murder ... Applicant number one did not discharge any firearm. He did not kill," argued Lisha.

While the third accused, Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo, had minimal involvement in the crime, the state also opposed his bail. The court heard that Netshiongolo was off duty when the incident occurred.

"Why did applicant number one not call a detective that had been on duty? We want to argue the answers speak for themselves. He wanted applicant number three to go the scene and tamper with the evidence... There was therefore an intention from applicant number three, who did exactly that," argued Mrwabe.

All the defence attorneys argued it was in the interest of justice for the trio to be released on bail while investigation continue. They maintained the state did not have a strong case. 

Court proceedings were postponed to Monday  for bail judgment.

TimesLIVE

Cop implicated in Nateniël Julies murder had two previous convictions

One of the three police officers implicated in the fatal shooting of Nateniël Julies had been convicted of two previous crimes, the Protea ...
News
1 day ago

Police trio implicated in Nateniël Julies' killing back in court for bail hearing

The case against three police officers implicated in the fatal shooting of an Eldorado Park teenager is expected to proceed in the Protea ...
News
2 days ago

Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie to help Nateniël Julies’s family sue the police

The family of murdered Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies is looking beyond the criminal case against three police officers accused of his ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X