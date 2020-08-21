Big Zulu uses bars and rhyme to kill the game
Self-proclaimed king of inkabi rap Big Zulu is dispelling the myth that he is a violent, hostile and angry man.
The hulked up 33-year-old muso is not surprised that he has garnered a bad rap all thanks to the word inkabi (hitman) being a recurring motif in his art...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.