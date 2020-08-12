Entertainment

Affluent music videos business in the doldrums due to lockdown

12 August 2020 - 13:43

Luxury cars, private jets, helicopters and multi-million rand mansions have become the staple for popular African music videos, but the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a decline in the demand.

Tapfuma Mula's company, Mula VIP Rentals, is one of the biggest luxury rental concierge businesses on the continent, providing luxury vehicles such as Maybachs, Cadillacs and Rolls Royce as well as mansions and private jets in top locations for music videos for artists such as Davido, Cassper Nyovest, Wiz Kid, Mlindo and Kwesta...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X