Affluent music videos business in the doldrums due to lockdown

Luxury cars, private jets, helicopters and multi-million rand mansions have become the staple for popular African music videos, but the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a decline in the demand.



Tapfuma Mula's company, Mula VIP Rentals, is one of the biggest luxury rental concierge businesses on the continent, providing luxury vehicles such as Maybachs, Cadillacs and Rolls Royce as well as mansions and private jets in top locations for music videos for artists such as Davido, Cassper Nyovest, Wiz Kid, Mlindo and Kwesta...