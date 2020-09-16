Baby joy in Celebville

Although the country has been under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stress and fear surrounding it has not stopped good things from happening.

This year has also brought a lot of baby joy to Celebville.

Recently married duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne (nee Williams) announced that they are expecting a baby at their baby gender reveal party.

The couple, who tied the knot during lockdown, shared in both their Instagram posts that they have prayed to God to bless them with a child.

“For this baby, we have prayed for 1 Samuel 1:27. Thank you God for making yesterday possible, for blessing us so much this year! Theo and I truly grateful and over the moon excited... it’s definitely been 20plenty for u,” said the mother-to-be.