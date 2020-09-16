Baby joy in Celebville
Although the country has been under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stress and fear surrounding it has not stopped good things from happening.
This year has also brought a lot of baby joy to Celebville.
Recently married duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne (nee Williams) announced that they are expecting a baby at their baby gender reveal party.
The couple, who tied the knot during lockdown, shared in both their Instagram posts that they have prayed to God to bless them with a child.
“For this baby, we have prayed for 1 Samuel 1:27. Thank you God for making yesterday possible, for blessing us so much this year! Theo and I truly grateful and over the moon excited... it’s definitely been 20plenty for u,” said the mother-to-be.
Actress and songwriter Simphiwe Ngema, otherwise known Simz Ngema, had Mzansi taken aback last month when she revealed her huge baby bump on Instagram. She also revealed the father of her unborn baby and her new lover to be presenter and model Tino Chiyani.
In the Instagram post she wrote: “Indeed there is a God in heaven, he wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You have brought joy and purpose to my life Tino Chiyani, I will forever be grateful for this beautiful gift.”
Many fans and celebrities such as Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi and TV personality Zizo Tshwete rejoiced with her and defended her against the trolls who judged her for "disrespecting" the memory of her late husband Dumi Masilela.
While many other celebrity pregnancies and newborn babies came as a shock, no-one expected King Mufasa (Cassper Nyovest) to be one of them. Mufasa’s little Simba (Khotso) popped into the world on Sunday.
Abuti Fillup released his new album two days before he welcomed his newborn baby, the album cover is an actual sonogram of Khotso when he was still in his mother’s womb.
Award-winning Sports TV presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones awed Mzansi at the weekend when she revealed that she is soon to be Mama Jones. She posted her baby bump in a birthday wish post on Instagram for her husband Quinton Jones. The couple have been married since 2017.
Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾 Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂 #BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️
The Queen actress Omuhle Gela took to social media to confirm news of her pregnancy on Twitter, saying that being a black conservative did not allow her to announce the news instantly. “I'm too black to announce my pregnancy a few weeks after finding out, or post due dates on Instagram. Miss me.”
Her bundle of joy arrived in the world on September 6 and she expressed this when she posted a picture of a newborn baby.
Mzansi was also thrilled when director Thomas Gumede and actress Zola Nombona welcomed the arrival of newborn baby Cebelihle around June.
The Lockdown star also shared a heartfelt Father’s Day message to her baby's daddy on Instagram.
“My friend, my partner, my love. Happy Father’s Day. I remember the day I broke the news of us being pregnant and the day you were a champion in our birthing room. Our son smiled the day he was born [it was so weird] because he has always been surrounded by love, laughter and a ton of jokes. Well done dad. We love you,” Nombona wrote.
