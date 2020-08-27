Entertainment

Master KG’s Jerusalema video hits 100 million views

27 August 2020 - 09:29
Master KG has finally reached his goal.
Image: Instagram/Master KG via Enock M

Master KG's dream of reaching 100 million streams on YouTube with his hit, Jerusalema has become a reality, just months after he set the goal.

Jerusalema is easily the biggest SA export this year, topping charts around the world and spawning a viral dance challenge. It has been streamed from Cape Town to Calcutta and on Wednesday reached 100 million views on YouTube.

Taking to Twitter, Master KG was over the moon about the accomplishment.

I still can't believe it. Thank you world for making it possible,” he wrote.

In a statement to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE, Master KG said he was thrilled to see Jerusalema breaking records and inspiring people all over the world.

“This is just amazing ... It’s also humbling to see the speed at which it travels. When we reached 50 million views last month nobody would have predicted that in four weeks it would have doubled. This is testament that when Jesus says yes, nobody can say no. This has gone beyond us and it’s marvellous to watch.”

Vocalist Nomcebo Zikode told TshisaLIVE that she was overwhelmed by the love she was getting.

“I am so happy. It hasn't sunk in yet. It feels like a dream. I am so happy that SA can celebrate this together. I don't know what it is that made it so big but we are so grateful for every single stream we got.

“This is a big moment for all of us as a country and we must celebrate it.”

Master KG told TshisaLIVE last month that he was humbled by the response to the song from fans across the world.

“It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on each and every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song.”

Celebs including Cassper Nyovest, Bonang and DJ Fresh, joined thousands of South Africans in congratulating Master KG on the accomplishment.

