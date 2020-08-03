Cassper heartbroken at close family member's death: RIP papa, thank you for everything

The post confused some, with the rapper coming out to explain that Papa Edgar was not his biological father but he had been with Cassper's mother for years and played the father role to him.

“I see some people are confused about this post. I know I don't need to explain myself but just to put the facts out, this man was not my biological father but he lived with my mom for years and he has been the man in my mom's life for years. Hence he is my dad. RIP Papa Edgar.”

Fans and industry mates, such as Minnie Dlamini, Anga Makubalo, DJ Fresh, Bonang Matheba and many others, flooded Cassper's TL with condolences.

“Oh no man, my deepest condolences,” said Minnie.

“Sorry for your loss bro! Gomotsegang!” tweeted Fresh.

The Lion King creator Lebo M also paid tribute to Edgar, saying he was a mentor and a “brother” to him.

“RIP my big brother Egda Dikgole. Condolences my brother Cassper Nyovest and family. This man groomed me in my early days at Club Pelican and later at The Big Apple Lesotho, Maseru in 1979.”