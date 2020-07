Miano irked after being 'sidelined'

Miano has started his own record label. He is demanding that his vocals be removed from Siyatrenda after they excluded him from the music video.

But Molemane told Sowetan yesterday that hell will freeze over before that happens.

"We tried reaching him out and I couldn't get a hold of him, so we won't postpone the music video shoot," Molemane said.

Mlangeni added: "Miano was not available for the music video, we had to move on and shoot.

"Miano was not sidelined, I treated everyone equally when we started this movement. Miano would be the one who would stress the team by not listening to management, that's why he left and we wished him well on his record label."

The ongoing drama could end in a nasty legal battle after Molemane served Miano with a lawyer's letter of demand on June 30, stating that they entered into a management agreement.

In the document, which Sowetan has seen, Molemane demands R253,145 from Miano for producing and marketing recordings as well as other items such as clothing, cellphone bills, hotel bookings and travel expenses.

In his emailed response that Sowetan has seen, Miano replied: "We will need the agreement mentioned in letter of demand, receipts and invoices. for verification purposes."

Miano claims to be the main vocalist for all their songs, including Labantwana Ama Uber which has been nominated for Record of the Year at the 26th annual South African Music Awards. According to Miano, he came up with the smash hit and contacted Kammu Dee, who then suggested that they go to producer Semi Tee to add a beat.

Semi Tee then introduced them to Molemane and Mlangeni when the song started to gain traction.

He said then the song was registered as Semi Tee featuring Miano and Kammu Dee - suggesting that Semi Tee took all the credit.