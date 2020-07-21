Miano irked after being 'sidelined'

Amapiano maestro Miano claims being exploited and sidelined by management is the reason he no longer works with Semi Tee and Kammu Dee.

Miano was left even more aggrieved after last month's exclusion from the music video for Siyatrenda with Cassper Nyovest, despite featuring on the song.

While Miano still regularly talks to Kammu Dee, he told Sowetan yesterday that he hasn't spoken to Semi Tee in months.

Miano cited that their managers Thato Molemane, director of Levels Entertainment, and AbutiPR owner Lebo Mlangeni forced him to bolt.

"I don't have a problem with the boys [but] I have a problem with management. I never signed anything with this management even though we were working together from the onset," Miano said.

"It was when the contract came later in our working relationship that I had huge a problem."