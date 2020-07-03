Sho Madjozi's star reaches Epic levels

Sho Madjozi has leveraged sincerity, viral social media presence and unapologetic Tsonga pride in her unstoppable rise to global stardom.

At age 28, this week she continued to rewrite and redefine the success code for African musicians when news broke of her inking a deal with American record label Epic Records.

A few minutes before she went public with her signing on Tuesday, we link-up in a casual telephone chat.

A useful tip I got from her team a few years ago is that she absolutely loves it when you call her by her birth name Maya Wegerif.

So I did exactly that as we exchanged greetings.

She can hardly hold back the excitement in her voice as she tells me that she has known about the signing since last year.

"I'm very excited, but obviously for us we have known for a while. It's really the record deal that I would have wanted," Sho Madjozi says.

"They have wanted to sign me for a while and we finalised everything this year. I'm very good at keeping secrets until it's time to drop them.

"This is one of the biggest deals for a South African artist."

Sho Madjozi reveals that what made this even more special is that Epic Records chairman and CEO Sylvia Rhone handpicked her.

"She [Rhone] is an absolute legend in this industry and works with legends. So she herself wanted me signed and that is a big deal," Sho Madjozi gushes.

The music heavyweights that Sho Madjozi speaks of include Mariah Carey, Black Eyed Peas, Babyface, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and 21 Savage.