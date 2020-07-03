Sack errant Cape Town city officials

On Wednesday, our nation watched in horror as a naked man was dragged out of his shack in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and shoved around by law enforcement officers who were evicting his community from the area.

Bulelani Qholani was taking a bath when officials sent by the City of Cape Town barged in, demanding that he leave the property.

They allegedly refused to give him time to get dressed.

They threw him out of the shack in front of scores of community members filming the humiliating incident.

The officers allegedly pepper- sprayed and assaulted him as he tried to push his way back into the shack.

Frightened, his children ran out, his belongings destroyed in the scuffle and most important, his dignity was stripped.